2019 Rocket Boys Festival will be a finale, of sorts, for Homer Hickam
By Pete Davis in News | September 26, 2019 at 11:57AM BECKLEY, W.Va. — An annual southern West Virginia tradition will come to an end with the close of this year’s Rocket Boys Festival in Raleigh County. Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer whose memoir “Rocket Boys” provided the basis for the mo...[read more]
Ponzi scheme alleged in arrest of Raleigh County pharmacist
By Jeff Jenkins in News | September 26, 2019 at 12:07PM BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Shady Spring pharmacist was arrested at home Thursday morning after being named in a 26-count federal indictment alleging that she ran a multi-million dollar ponzi scheme with her late husband. According to a federal indic...[read more]
Death of Mercer County man in police custody under investigation
By Pete Davis in News | September 25, 2019 at 7:53AM ODD, W.Va. — A Princeton man died while in custody, following a police pursuit last week. According to West Virginia State Police, Michael Graham II, 42, and three other suspects were taken into custody, after a vehicle pursuit by state trooper...[read more]
WV MetroNews
The Voice of West Virginia
Burning ban lifted
Rainfall reduced the extreme fire danger, but normal fall burning rules remain in place. The post Burning ban lifted appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]
Goodwin decides to keep Charleston Christmas Parade name following criticism
Goodwin made the announcement on Thursday's MetroNews 'Talkline.' The post Goodwin decides to keep Charleston Christmas Parade name following criticism appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]
Three Guys Before The Game – Iowa State Preview (Episode 146)
Taming a Cyclone The post Three Guys Before The Game – Iowa State Preview (Episode 146) appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]